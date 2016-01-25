Pippa Middleton: The secret behind her one-of-a-kind dress from indie brand Browne & Daughters

When Kate Middleton and her younger sister Pippa Middleton attended a special church service on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate on January 10, it wasn't just the Michael Kors-clad Duchess who was making a statement. Thirty-four year old Pippa also turned up the style, wearing a $600 bespoke design handpicked from a small family-run business, Browne & Daughters.

"Pippa looked absolutely stunning," Clemmie Browne, the daughter of founder Fiona Browne, told HELLO! Fashion. "She looked timelessly elegant, really beautiful... We have great admiration for the Middletons as they are so confident in their own style. They often go to niche bespoke brands like ourselves rather than opt for the safer large brands."

Pippa wore indie brand Browne and Daughters to a special church service on January 10 Photo: Getty Images

"They are always immaculately dressed," added Clemmie. "They are so clever and choose just the right outfit for the occasion. They aren't frightened to flex their style to fit the occasion, while always keeping a very particular elegance and class to what they wear."

The 32-year-old, seen with brother James, left, followed by mom Carole, fell in love with the design while Christmas shopping in London Photo: Getty Images

Pippa spotted the label while doing some Christmas shopping at the 'Spirit of Christmas' fair in London last year. She was immediately taken by the made-to-measure brand and ordered a bespoke version of the 'Fiona' Dress, which is named after Clemmie's mom.

Inspiration for the label's designs comes from iconic creations from the past, such as those worn by Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O and Twiggy. For the church service, Pippa looked picture-perfect in the A-line fitted Fiona, which she teamed with black knee-high boots and a warm fur hat.



The Browne & Daughters' Fiona dress, which, like the label's other creations, is tailored perfectly to each customer's style Photo: Browne & Daughters

Fans can copy her style, but each dress is made individually according to the customer's choice of material and lining. "All of our clothes are made uniquely for that person," said Clemmie. "Each dress is individually made by our British-based tailors and seamstresses, and named after family members or close family friends. Our customers can adapt one of our designs to suit their occasion and fit, choose their own lining, buttons, materials etc. You won't bump into anyone else wearing the same thing!"