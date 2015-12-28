Julianne Moore, Khloé Kardashian and more stars wearing velvet this season

Julianne Moore is one of Hollywood’s most fashionable leading ladies and always brings her own style to the red carpet. Recently, the actress has been rocking the velvet trend – and we love it! Just in time for New Year's Eve, it's the perfect fabric to to glam up your outfit and add a touch of regal elegance at the same time.

Julianne Moore is just one of the stars embracing the velvet trend Photos: Getty Images

Following an influx of elegant velvet looks featuring on the runways, celebrities have taken to this trend, allowing them to look chic even in the cold weather. Khloe Kardashian looked amazing in a festive red dress, but equally as sophisticated was Lea Michele with a knee-length option.

As warm as it is stylish, it's a great choice for New Year's Eve Photos: Getty Images

You can also channel your inner 70s diva and try a pantsuit. Lily Aldridge perfectly pulled of this look for the Harper’s Bazaar icons celebration party, teaming her look with a bright orange shirt to make the velvet color pop.

Velvet pantsuits are the perfect choice for a cool evening out Photos: Getty Images

And why not follow in the footsteps of Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Emily Ratajkowski to try the look all winter? The models demonstrate how you can pull off the trend by adding just one velvet item to your outfit – like a velvet skirt matched with a long-sleeved crop top.

By adding just a single piece to your wardrobe – like a velvet skirt – you can rock the look all winter Photos: Getty Images