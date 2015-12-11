Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and Will Smith were among the host of celebrities who turned out on Thursday night to support Rihanna at the singer's ultra-glam Diamond Ball. The "FourFive Seconds" star threw the star-studded party in aid of her Clara Lionel Foundation.

After confirming that she and on-off boyfriend Tyga are "hanging out, living life", the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan made her way into the party wearing a bridal-inspired gown that featured a mermaid-style skirt and a long train that she positioned to the side as she posed on the red carpet.

But Kylie wasn't the only glamour girl at the bash. Of course, also turning heads at the charity event was the hostess herself, Rihanna. The pop superstar was the night's golden goddess in a show-stopping Christian Dior gown satin gown with a matching coat.



She also had some sterling support at the Diamond Ball thanks to all the members of her family who showed up to support the cause, including her mom Monica, her aunt and her cousin's daughter Majesty. Rihanna shared the spotlight with the 18-month-old, who she carried as she walked the red carpet. "Majesty is a feisty one, just like all the woman in my family," Rihanna told ET. "She already has her personalities. It’s so cute."

Rihanna first hosted her Diamond Ball last year to raise funds for her foundation, which she set up in 2012. The charity is named after her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite and states on its website that it "works to improve the quality of life for communities globally in the areas of health, education, arts and culture."