Melissa McCarthy releases her second clothing collection in time for the holidays

It looks like this holiday season is a bright one for Melissa McCarthy! Not only has she just scored a Golden Globe nomination for Spy, she's also making her way into our wardrobes with the second installment of her clothing collection Melissa McCarthy Seven7 just in time for Christmas.

And of course the popular star made sure the ad campaign for her fashion line is funny as well as stylish. In one snap, the Bridesmaids star is wrapped up in holiday lights, in another she plays around with a holiday wreath.

The actress has launched the second installment of her clothing line Photo: Melissa McCarthy Seven7

The fun collection features several festive party items – two of our faves are the pleated black metallic skirt and the model mix black jumpsuit, both found on her website, melissamccarthy.com.

This collection follows up Melissa’s very successful debut line which launched in the fall. The clothing line, which includes sizes 4-28, was a hit and quickly sold out in all of its sizes. The success thrilled 45-year-old actress, who champions the idea of mainstreaming sizes in stores.

Speaking to People magazine, the mom-of-two said: “I know what it’s like not being able to go shopping with my friends because 'women like me' have been hidden away on a different floor next to the tire section.”

Melissa was thrilled with the success of the first collection Photo: Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Melissa, whose latest film Ghostbusters is slated to be released in July 2016, hopes that one day her clothing will be featured on one of the “regular” floors in department stores. “There’s no reason for those divisions to be there. It’s shaming, it’s categorizing and it’s just unnecessary,” she said.

Although her collection is for all, Melissa admits that she did keep plus-size women in mind when she was designing the pieces. “People don’t stop at size 12,” she told More, adding: “I feel like there’s a big thing missing where you can’t dress to your mood above a certain number.”