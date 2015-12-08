Nicky Hilton, Tommy Hilfiger's wife Dee wear the same Valentino dress to NYC event

Twinning in designer threads! Nicky Hilton and Tommy Hilfiger's wife Dee Ocleppo suffered a minor fashion faux pas on Monday night at the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Gala honoring Valentino. The stylish ladies showed up to the event wearing the same dress.

However, the 32-year-old and fashion designer's wife didn't seem to mind the situation. The duo greeted each other with a warm kiss on the cheek as they spotted their identical dresses. Dee even shared a sweet photo with her fashion twin noting their matching ensembles. She captioned the photo, "When faced with the option to laugh or cry.... Always laugh! @nickyhilton you looked beautiful and have great taste!❤️ #twinning."

A photo posted by Dee Ocleppo (@mrshilfiger) on Dec 8, 2015 at 6:10am PST

Both Nicky and Dee stunned in their pale blue, floor-sweeping gowns with intrícate mustard yellow and red embellishments from the Valentino Resort 2016 collection.

The ladies both looked stunning in the striking dress Photos: FilmMagic

The ladies' twinning situation certainly didn't go unnoticed among the other guests at the Valentino party. Avengers actor, Mark Ruffalo, was seen laughing with the pair as he pointed out their dresses.





Keira Knightley opted for simple chic in an all-black ensemble Photo: Getty Images for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Nicky attended the Valentino event with mother Kathy Hilton, while Dee was on the arm of her fashion designer husband. The ladies rubbed shoulders with a slew of fellow famous faces at the party, including Keira Knightley and Diane Kruger.





Diane dazzled in this stunning sequin gown Photo: WireImage

New mom Keira, who welcomed daughter Edie with husband James Righton earlier this year, was elegant in a long black dress with a matching cape. Meanwhile, Diane sparkled in a black, gold and green sequin embellished dress with a plunging neckline.