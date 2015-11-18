Kate Middleton recycles exact outfit from 2012 – and adds $3,300 diamond earrings

Kate Middleton is living up to her title as the Queen of Recycling Fashion. The 33-year-old dug deep into her closet on Wednesday for her latest engagement. Stepping out for the Place2Be Headteacher Conference at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the Duchess wore a pretty piece designed by British designer Matthew Williamson – a dress she first wore three years ago.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Kate Middleton looked chic in the recycled $1,500 Matthew Williamson dress Photo: Getty Images

Kate was the epitome of chic in the $1,500 grey shift dress with bejeweled sleeves and neckline. The stylish mom-of-two paired the dress with dark green suede pumps and a matching clutch bag, which happen to be the exact same accessories she wore with the outfit back in 2012.

The designer of Kate's diamond earrings, Kiki McDonough, was a favorite of Princess Diana Photo: Kiki McDonough

Prince William's wife completed her ensemble with a set of dazzling diamond earrings, part of her amazing jewelry collection. The jewels, titled the Lauren Yellow Gold Pave Diamond Leaf Earrings, run a staggering $3,300 and were designed by one of the royal's favorites, Kiki McDonough. The Duchess often wears designs from the British brand, which also designed jewelry for William's late mother, Princess Diana.

Spot the difference: the Duchess sporting the same dress and clutch back in 2012 Photo: WireImage

Kate was attending the event to make a rare public speech focusing on the issue of child mental health. It's been a busy couple of days for the Duchess, whose outing comes the day after she attended the annual Fostering Excellence Awards, an event hosted by The Fostering Network, a charity dedicated to foster care.





Kate Middleton attended the Fostering Excellence Awards on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

For the important conference, Kate had sported a cobalt blue dress from new Indian designer Saloni, which featured cropped sleeves, a nipped-in waist and a full skirt. The dress, which is titled Martine, is currently available on Matchesfashion.com for $854.