Celebrity airport style: Travel like a star with these 6 must-have pieces

Celebrities jet set across the globe more than most. So, it only makes sense to turn to them for style advice when packing for a fall getaway because really, no matter where you’re flying, you always want to feel like you’re traveling first class. We’ve rounded up the “it” airport fashion trends of the celebrity elite and where you can snag the chicest version of each style staple.

Leather jacket

A black leather jacket is a must for any wardrobe, but it’s great for flying where temps can be a bit unpredictable. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Miranda Kerr have rocked a version of the versatile coat that speaks to their personality. NY brand BLK DNM offers leather must-haves for every girl from the motorcycle chick to the preppy girls day-off.

Mandy Moore traveled in her leather jacket Photo: Getty Images





Nautical top

Nautical tops have been classic for decades, their versatility made them a favorite of celebrities like Diane Kruger and Mandy Moore. The original in striped heaven is Saint James USA, but we can’t get enough Commes de Garcon’s PLAY t-shirts with their trademark red heart. They've been around for awhile, but they're still getting some "play" from celebrity fans.

Diane Kruger traveled in stripes Photo: Getty Images





Flight jacket

What better accessory to wear when you're flying than one that has the word "flight" in the name? These jackets have flown of the backs of fighter jet pilots and landed on the shoulders of Hollywood’s edgiest travelers. Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and even Kim Kardashian have all been spotted wearing a version in the airport. It makes sense if you think about it, they’re lightweight and double as a cozy pillow for long journeys. Our favorite is Alpha Industries version in army green.

Kylie Jenner donned a long version of the fighter jacket look Photo: Getty Images





Chambray shirt

A loose fitting button down works well over just about anything and manages to look polished even when left untucked. Charlize Theron, Alexa Chung, and Kendall Jenner all pull off chambray like pros. Acne Studios offers a longer version in a lighter denim color perfect for shoulder season.

Charlize Theron pulls off the chambray shirt look Photo: Getty Images

Boyfriend jeans

If you can travel in style great; if you can travel in style and comfort even better! Boyfriend jeans are the new favorite on celebrities including Alessandra Ambrosia, Reese Witherspoon, and Rihanna, especially when they look like vintage classics. Shop Re/Done based in LA re-fits old Levi’s to tailor to the modern woman’s body. They’re also way easier to shop for than the hunt for the perfect one of a kind vintage pair.

Reese Witherspoon looked pulled together and comfortable at the airport Photo: Getty Images

A hat

Nothing camouflages airplane hair and looks more stylish better than a great hat. That must be why almost every celebrity including Sarah Hyland is spotted sporting one at the airport. New CFDA member, Gigi Burris offers a variety of millinery pieces to hide messy hair, and keep your sleepy transit look under wraps.

Photo: Getty Images