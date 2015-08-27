Cindy Crawford and other '90s supermodels reunite for photoshoot

It was a historic picture decades in the making when Cindy Crawford, Eva Herzigova and Helena Christensen reunited for a very special photoshoot. The icons have formed the ultimate supergroup alongside fellow '90s supermodels Karen Alexander, Nadja Auermann and Tatjana Patitz for Peter Lindbergh's new film with Nowness titled The Reunion.

Cindy took to Instagram to post a photo of the beaming group as they prepared for their day together. "The reunion! #BTS with@therealpeterlindbergh. Director's cut video up on @nowness today...More to come," she wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes snap of the models posing together on a beach.





The short film sees Peter, who is often credited for helping to catapult the stars to worldwide fame, photographing the beauties in his signature black-and-white portraits — and the results are striking.

The photos could have been taken back in the 90s, with each supermodel looking as radiant as ever, as they pose and smoulder for the camera. In the final shot, in which the group is reunited, they are spotted laughing and chatting together, reminiscing about the early days of their careers and no doubt using the opportunity to catch up with each other.

The stars were photographed by Peter Lindbergh Photo: Nowness/Peter Lindbergh

Talking about Peter, Cindy revealed why she and her fellow supermodels had agreed to work on the new project with the photographer. "The thing that makes working with Peter memorable is just – it's Peter, his energy. He loves women and that really comes across. He really sees the beauty in a mature woman," she explained. "Like, through experience, through having children, through heartbreaks, through love, through all of that. Peter thinks all that adds to our beauty, and that's really what we're here doing today."

Cindy also did another very special photoshoot recently, but this one was with her family. A spread in the September issue of Vogue shows off her chic Muskoka retreat and family including husband Rande Gerber and children Presley, 16, and Kaia, 13, giving a glimpse of why they’ve chosen northern Ontario as their cottage destination of choice.

Cindy, Presley and Kaia on a boat ride in Muskoka Photo: Vogue

“You’re the real you up here,” she says to Vogue.You never have your game face on, your party face. When you’re getting dragged behind a boat on an inner tube, it’s hard to have much of a facade.”