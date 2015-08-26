Carrie Underwood debuting activewear line at New York Fashion Week

Carrie Underwood is going to enjoy fashion week a bit differently this year. The 32-year-old announced that she will be bringing her fitness line Calia by Carrie Underwood to New York Fashion Week in September during The HQ, a custom-curated pop-up shop, where invitees can shop the line immediately starting September 10.

“I’ve been a spectator at Fashion Week a few times,” she told WWD. “I sit in the audience and say, ‘Oh, I love that,’ but then realize, ‘Oh, I have to wait.’ But with this, people can see what we’re working on right now and buy it immediately. I love that and I hope they will, too.”

Carrie is debuting her activewear line at NY Fashion Week Photo: Dicks Sporting Goods

Earlier this week, Carrie also showed off her smokin' figure as she shared the cover art to her highly-anticipated album Storyteller, set to hit stores in October. "The Album cover for #Storyteller October 23rd will be here before ya' know it!," she captioned the photo on her Instagram, which features Carrie in red leather cowboy boots, a revealing top and her long blonde tresses flowing past her shoulders.

The album cover for #Storyteller October 23rd will be here before ya' know it! A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 25, 2015 at 8:18am PDT

Also on Tuesday, the new mom released the video to "Smoke Break," which is the first single since giving birth to her and Mike Fisher's son Isaiah Michael Fisher in February. The video features Carrie strutting around in Daisy Dukes and showing off her fit post-baby body.

On top of promoting her new album, working on the clothing line and being a new mom, Carrie won't have much down time this fall. "Storytellers" will be released on October 23.

Watch "Smoke Break" below: