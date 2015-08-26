Jennifer Lopez models several sheer Balmain looks in Paper Magazine

Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the supermodel in her latest photoshoot. The "Jenny from the Block" singer showed off her high fashion credentials as she rocked various Balmain outfits for an editorial spread in Paper magazine, for which she was also joined by the iconic French fashion house's creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in Balmain creations Photo: Paper Magazine/Nicolas Moore

In the striking images, captured by photographer Niclas Moore, the 46-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in everything from show-stopping dresses to racy sheer lace jumpsuits. Looking as edgy as ever, her brunette locks were slicked back, and she rocked a statement red lipstick fr ultimate glamour.

In the accompanying interview, Jennifer and Olivier spoke all things luxury – but for Jennifer, luxury had nothing to do with the glamorous clothes that she rocks on and off the red carpet. "Everyone has their own definition of luxury," she said. "For me, sometimes it means the quiet moments away from the business of my life, when I get to spend time with my children and my family. And I agree with Olivier: freedom of choice is a true luxury. We are lucky to have it."

#SneakPeek #BehindTheScenes #LuxeinFlux @papermagazine @olivier_rousteing @balmainparis 08.31.15 A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 25, 2015 at 9:01am PDT

Jennifer was joined by Olivier Rousteing for the shoot



No doubt recent months have seen Jennifer, who is featured on Alvaro Soler's "El Mismo Sol," is facing an increasingly hectic work schedule. Not only is she currently working on upcoming crime drama Shades of Blue in New York City, but the On the Floor singer also recently announced she will be following in the footsteps of Britney Spears and Mariah Carey and hosting her own residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Jennifer and Olivier's luxury is the freedom they both have Photo: Paper Magazine/Nicolas Moore

"I've been preparing for this moment my entire life," she wrote in a statement. "The show is going to be a multifaceted high energy Jenny from the Block party, mixing all aspects of what my fans and I love – dance, hip hop, Latin and pop. It's going to be the show I've always dreamt of creating."