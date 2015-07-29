Khloe Kardashian builds lavish closet just for her workout clothes

Could it be a battle of the closets when it comes to the Kardashian clan? Just days after Caitlyn Jenner posted a video of her enviable shoe closet writing "Giving @khloekardashian a run for her money, dontcha think," new pictures were released of Khloe Kardashian's over-the-top closet just for her workout clothes. “I'm in love with my fitness closet! It’s my favorite closet," Khloe said. "I genuinely show it off to all of my friends when they are over."

CLICK ON PICTURES FOR FULL GALLERY

Khloe's workout closet features glass cases for all of her gear Photo: LA Closet Design

The 150 square-foot space was designed by Lisa Adams of LA Closet Design and features automatic sensor lights, in-cabinetry lighting, a refrigerator stocked with Fiji water, a suede-lined glass display case for accessories (headbands, gloves, sunglasses, wrist bands, etc.), glass divider partitions for duffle bags, backpacks and fanny packs and pullout shelves for shoes. "Working with Lisa Adams was seamless and she truly made my fitness obsession a reality in my new home, its very own place," added Khloe.

Lisa was the brains behind this incredible closet Photo: LA Closet Design

Not only is her fitness obsession evident through her closet, but by her incredibly toned body as well. The reality star graced the cover of Complex magazine's newest issue showing off her hard work with trainer Gunnar Peterson and even posted a message to all of the haters on her Instagram page. “This one is for all the troll haters out there that cannot seem to give me an ounce of credit for my daily workouts,” she captioned the side by side images of her retouched and untouched photos.

This one is for all the troll haters out there that cannot seem to give me an ounce of credit for my daily workouts! The image on the left is an unretouched photo from the actual camera on the day of the shoot. The image on the right is the retouched photo. Yes skin is smooth and shadows are removed but I still think I look good on the left image. Flaws and all ❤️ hi hater!!! Click on it... I know you want to  A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 27, 2015 at 10:08am PDT



“The image on the left is an unretouched photo from the actual camera on the day of the shoot. The image on the right is the retouched photo. Yes the skin is smooth and shadows are removed ,but I still think I look good on the left image. Flaws and all. Hi hater!!”