SisterAct! The Jenners, Hadids and Smalls sisters model for Balmain

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls all appear in Balmain's new campaign with their sisters. Kendall shares a spread with 17-year-old Kylie Jenner while Gigi is paired with her 17-year-old sister Bella Hadid. Joan Smalls shared her camera time with sister Erika.

In the images shot by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti, the siblings are all dressed in Olivier's Rousteing's sequined designs and pose with each other fiercely. Olivier found the inspiration for the lines' Fall 2015 campaign shoot after working with Kendall and Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West last year.

"While I watched Mario Sorrenti capture a kiss last fall, I was struck by the love and the emotion that I was witnessing in front of me," he told Style.com. "My team and I quickly concluded that a celebration of the unique and unconditional love of siblings is a natural progression of the spirit of last season."

Balmain unveiled the images of the famous siblings on the brand's Instagram account. The creative direction of the shoots was by Pascal Dangin. In the images of the Hadid sisters, Bella is applying lipstick to 20-year-old sister Gigi, while the Jenner and Smalls sisters keep their shots a little more on the serious side.

Seeing the model siblings work together has helped Olivier verify the importance of doing this shoot for this particular season."Watching them work together made it clear to me that the universal age old truth," the 29-year-old creative director added. "The truly powerful strength, support and love that family members provide for each other."

Olivier also featured fashion model brothers Armando Cabral and Fernando Cabral for the designer's menswear campaign.