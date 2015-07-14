Kate Middleton shined in her Sunday’s best during Princess Charlotte’s christening on July 5. During the week, she took time out to enjoy a few of the top tennis matches during Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in red, while her husband Prince William kept it classic with a blue suit and red tie.

CLICK FOR THE ROYAL STYLE WINS OF THE WEEK

Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi stepped out in Paris for the couture shows. The 28-year-old Princess wore a form-fitting monochrome print dress, accented with a leather collar. The mommy to 19-month old Raphael showcased her style at the Moncler show in the city of lights.

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain is no stranger to fashion wins. During the delivery of Iberdrola Foundation Scholarships in her home country, the 42-year-old dazzled in a chic leather mini dress which showed off her radiant arms, paired with flashy heels.

The Queen kept it simple in an all black dress when welcoming the President of Peru during the host reception but changed into a purple ball gown for the evening festivities.

CLICK PHOTO FOR WEEKLY ROYAL STYLE ROUNDUP



