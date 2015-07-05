While it was Princess Charlotte's big day, Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton topped pundits' best-dressed lists as she stepped out for her niece's christening. The 31-year-old was the epitome of elegance in a bespoke Emilia Wickstead high-necked cream coatdress, accessorizing with a pair of patent nude stilettos.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Pippa Middleton wowed in a cream Emilia Wickstead outfit at Princess Charlotte's christening Photo: Getty Images

To complete her look, Pippa chose an eye-catching custom-made straw cocktail hat from Jane Taylor Millinery with organdy and nude feather detail.

"Pippa Middleton is the epitome of elegance and style," read a statement from Jane. "And I could not be more honored to see her wearing one of my designs so beautifully today at such a significant royal occasion."

Kate also wore a cream coatdress and Jane Taylor hat for the occasion Photo: Getty Images

Pippa's outfit complemented her sister's perfectly, with the stylish siblings stepping out in similar looks. The Duchess also chose a cream coatdress for the momentous occasion, from one of her favorite labels, Alexander McQueen. Like Pippa, the mother-of-two turned to Jane Taylor to create her dazzling hat which featured lace and floral detailing.

Of course, the sisters are known for their complementing style. Pippa even famously wore a white gown as maid of honor for Kate's 2011 wedding to Prince William.

It's also not the first time that Pippa has been spotted in a cream coat for a family event. Back in 2013 she chose a similar look by couturier Suzannah Crabb for Prince George's christening.





The Duchess and Pippa both wore white at Kate's 2011 wedding Photo: Getty Images

Kate's stylish sibling, who recently tried her hand at designing, was no doubt was enjoying some quality time with her family at Charlotte's christening. The avid sportswoman has just returned from Kenya, where she completed the Safaricom marathon, running over 26 miles to raise money for the conservation charity Tusk Trust, of which Prince William is a patron.