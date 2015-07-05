Prince George may be following in his mom Kate Middleton's style icon footsteps, but the adorable royal took a page from dad Prince William's book as he arrived for his little sister's christening on Sunday. The toddler had hearts melting around the world as he arrived for Princess Charlotte's big day in a white smocked shirt with red embroidered detailing and red shorts – an outfit almost identical to the one that his father William wore when he first met baby Prince Harry in 1984.

Prince George arriving for Princess Charlotte's christening Photo: Getty Images

Royal fans were quick to note the similarities between the same outfit, prompting speculation that the little royal was wearing his father's original look. However, the adorable ensemble is actually a creation by London-based designer Rachel Riley, featuring slight differences including white buttons on the shorts and a different embroidery pattern. The traditional two-piece smocked set costs $189 and is available on the designer's website.

Prince William wearing a similar outfit in 1984 to meet baby Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Little George was the spitting image of his father in the sweet ensemble, as he walked hand-in-hand with William, looking slightly bemused at the crowds of cheering fans. The young prince seemed quite transfixed with the excitement as he walked alongside his mother, who was pushing Princess Charlotte in a stroller.

No doubt the smocked set is likely to sell out very quickly following George's appearance at the christening. Like his mother, George always causes a spike in sales when spotted in his adorable outfits, with the industry dubbing his sartorial influence 'the Prince George effect'.

The two-piece Rachel Riley outfit will likely sell out soon Photo: Rachel Riley

Most recently Charlotte's older brother caused Crocs' Crocband shoes to sell out after he wore them to a polo match with his mom.

"Since the HRH Prince George was spotted wearing Crocs’ Crocband shoe in navy, our size 2 sold out immediately!" Crocs' UK & Ireland Country Manager Scott Lucas told HELLO!. "The shoes have since become a best-seller, thanks to what we’re calling the ‘Prince George effect’."

"The pictures of Prince George in his Crocs were everywhere, from the UK to America, and Australia to France” added Scott. "It was fantastic to see and obviously everyone at Crocs is happy to see Prince George wearing the shoes!"