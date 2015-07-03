Every year the Serpentine Gallery summer party in London sees some of the world's most glam stars dressing to impress, and this year's guest list didn't disappoint. Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss and Suki Waterhouse were just some of the fashion favorites who pulled out all the stops for the evening out in Kensington Gardens.

Kate Hudson wowed in a black Louis Vuitton skirt Photo: Getty Images

Wish I Was Here star Kate looked every inch a movie star as she arrived in a sparkling Louis Vuitton skirt with a thigh-high slit which gave a glimpse of her enviably toned legs. The actress paired it with a high-necked, sleeveless white top, also from the iconic French label and slick Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss opted for a change of look for the party, with her usually straight blonde locks worn into sideswept curls. The 22-year-old sizzled in an orange midi dress accessorizing with a black clutch and coolly casual flats.

Karlie Kloss looked cool – and comfortable – in flats Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile fellow model (Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend) Suki could have stepped out of a fairytale as she arrived in a beautiful pale blue ballgown by Valentino.

British It girl Alexa Chung showed off her fashion-forward style credentials as she stepped out in an edgy Christopher Kane dress with blue and grey patterns, as well as black floral lace detailing and a sparkling silver underlay.

The 31-year-old was spotted catching up with her dress' designer later in the evening, as they mingled with glam guests sipping passionfruit martinis and gin-based cobblers.