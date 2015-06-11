It must run in the family! Both David and Victoria Beckham have dominated the fashion world and now son Brooklyn is following in their footsteps become a style icon in his own right. The 16-year-old now has another high fashion magazine cover under his belt, starring on this month's Rollercoaster.

Wearing a camouflage-print parka over a black t-shirt, the teenager smolders as he poses for the coveted cover. For the shoot, he wore all-British ready-to-wear, in a nod to the upcoming London Collections: Men, the men's equivalent of London Fashion Week.

It's not the first time Brooklyn has been tapped to be a cover star – earlier this year, he featured on the cover of Man About Town magazine.



Brooklyn is also fast becoming a social media sensation. He recently hit over 3 million followers on Instagram and has over 129,000 followers on Twitter despite having only tweeted nine times.

The teen hit a landmark two million Instagram followers on his dad David's 40th birthday. He marked the occasion by posting a family photo with his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz smiling in front of a Happy Birthday banner. "Reached 1 mil on my mums birthday and 2 mil on my dads. Thank u guys so much #DB40," he captioned the shot.



Brooklyn has been giving fans a glimpse into his enviable lifestyle – his photos often feature him along with his family and famous friends. Earlier this week, he shared a shot of himself posing with Niall Horan from One Direction. "Nice seeing this dude," he wrote. Niall isn't the only band member he met – another picture saw him posing with Harry Styles. "Hanging with Harry," he wrote. He also shared a selfie with pop star Ariana Grande.

