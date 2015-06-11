David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn lands second magazine cover

It must run in the family! Both David and Victoria Beckham have dominated the fashion world and now son Brooklyn is following in their footsteps become a style icon in his own right. The 16-year-old now has another high fashion magazine cover under his belt, starring on this month's Rollercoaster.

Photo: James White for Rollercoaster magazine



Wearing a camouflage-print parka over a black t-shirt, the teenager smolders as he poses for the coveted cover. For the shoot, he wore all-British ready-to-wear, in a nod to the upcoming London Collections: Men, the men's equivalent of London Fashion Week.

Photo: James White for Rollercoaster magazine



It's not the first time Brooklyn has been tapped to be a cover star – earlier this year, he featured on the cover of Man About Town magazine.

Brooklyn is also fast becoming a social media sensation. He recently hit over 3 million followers on Instagram and has over 129,000 followers on Twitter despite having only tweeted nine times.

Photo: James White for Rollercoaster magazine



The teen hit a landmark two million Instagram followers on his dad David's 40th birthday. He marked the occasion by posting a family photo with his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz smiling in front of a Happy Birthday banner. "Reached 1 mil on my mums birthday and 2 mil on my dads. Thank u guys so much #DB40," he captioned the shot.

Brooklyn has been giving fans a glimpse into his enviable lifestyle – his photos often feature him along with his family and famous friends. Earlier this week, he shared a shot of himself posing with Niall Horan from One Direction. "Nice seeing this dude," he wrote. Niall isn't the only band member he met – another picture saw him posing with Harry Styles. "Hanging with Harry," he wrote. He also shared a selfie with pop star Ariana Grande.

