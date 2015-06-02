During her first pregnancy, Kim Kardashian's maternity wardrobe sparked lots of critique, with everyone seeming to have an opinion. As Kim and Kanye have just announced their second pregnancy, HELLO! takes a look back at her most talked-about maternity looks.

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR KIM'S 17 BEST LOOKS



VIEW GALLERY

While expecting daughter North West, who was born in June 2013, Kim stayed faithful to her bombshell persona, fearlessly adapting her signature sheer tops, pencil skirts, body con dresses and high heels to her blossoming style. She also provided lots of practical inspiration for the average mom, showing off capes, empire-waisted looks and goddess gowns with strategic draping.

Her look for the 2013 Met Ball (pictured above, right) created by Givenchy's creative director Riccardo Tisci inspired plenty of negative feedback, but Kim took it in stride. "My look at the Met Ball two years ago when I was really pregnant — I had these gloves and this whole floral print and I loved it," she said during an appearance on the UK's Channel 9. "I thought it was so cool and it got a lot of criticism and I didn't care because I really loved it."

Kim showcased her baby bump in the long jersey gown with silver grommet detailing, attached to long sleeves and a turtleneck, accessorizing the edgy look with matching gloves.

As one of the world's most famous personalities, Kim will no doubt again be one of the most-watched celebrity mothers-to-be — and we can certainly expect her to keep everyone talking as she shows off her new maternity wardrobe over the next few months.

Addressing the judgment she faced after her first pregnancy, she made her own opinion known via Twitter. "I saw some comments that were so critical!" she wrote. "It's funny because [my sister] Kourtney warned me that when I get pregnant people's opinions will be on an all time high and everyone will chime in. So I now see what she means."

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY:

VIEW GALLERY





