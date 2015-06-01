Since Maison Margiela named designer John Galliano creative director of the fashion house in October, Amal Clooney has graced the red carpet twice wearing custom-made Galliano gowns. The reason for Amal's style ties to the designer, a controversial fashion figure, has now been revealed. John's longtime partner Alexis Roche seems to be Amal's new stylist.

The human rights lawyer and new Mrs. Clooney made her first appearance in a John Galliano gown at last month's Met Gala in New York, where she dazzled at her husband George's side in a scarlet tiered dress.

VIEW GALLERY

Amal and George Clooney at the Met Gala Photo: Getty Images



Just weeks later she wore a gold silk halter neck gown in Tokyo to accompany her husband to the premiere of Tomorrowland. Sartorial talent Alexis has added the two gorgeous looks to his online portfolio and posted several photos of Amal to his social media accounts with the caption, "styled by me."





VIEW GALLERY

Amal at the premiere of Tomorrowland Photo: Getty Images



The stylist has dressed many high-profile women including Uma Thurman, Marion Cotillard and model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner – he was responsible for the Azzedine Alaia crop top and skirt ensemble that she wore in Cannes.





Maison Margiela representatives declined to comment on Alexis' position as Amal's stylist, simply saying: "The Maison wishes not to speak on this subject just yet."

Galliano is now on a fashion comeback trail after losing his job as creative director at Dior in 2011. He was fired from the label, and later ordered to pay a fine by a French court, after making anti-Semitic comments to a couple in a Paris bar.