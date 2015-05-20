All eyes were on Charlotte Casiraghi as she stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival looking not unlike her iconic grandmother Grace Kelly, who made her debut at the festival exactly 60 years ago.

This award and festival season is particularly special for the Monaco royal family since it also marks six decades since Princess Grace won an Oscar for best actress. She took home the trophy for her role in The Country Girl in 1955 before retiring to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco, who she had met during that historic jaunt to Cannes earlier that year.

Charlotte turned heads on the French Riviera, much like her grandmother Grace Kelly did 60 years earlier Photos: Getty Images

As Charlotte continues her family's heritage of red carpet glam, she's also showing she's inherited not just Grace's high-cheekboned looks but also her classic style – and love for Gucci.

The 28-year-old was accompanied on Sunday to the Cannes premiere of Rocco and His Brothers by the brand’s new creative director Alessandro Michele. Charlotte is now the face of Gucci Beauty but has also headed up the company's Forever Now campaign. In 2013, the royal modeled a ‘Flora’ scarf, a motif first created for her grandmother in the 1960s.

The royal attended the Rocco and His Brothers premiere Photo: Getty Images



The beauty has enjoyed a long relationship with the Italian fashion brand. They were brought together by a shared passion for horse-riding and the brand's then-creative director Frida Giannini, who designed a bespoke equestrian wardrobe for the royal to wear for an international show jumping event five years ago.

Charlotte's latest red carpet appearance in one of her favorite labels shows she has plenty in common with Princess Grace. While Grace's visit to Cannes led to her meeting Prince Rainier, there will be no royal match-ups for her granddaughter – the modern day royal is a mother of one, happily paired up with her own Prince Charming, actor Gad Elmaleh.