Salma Hayek-Pinault has long been reliable for her grace and glamour on the red carpet and through her acclaimed work. Salma's arrival at the Beirut, Lebanon premiere of her latest project, an animated film adaptation of The Prophet — a 1923 book by Kahlil Gibran she has long admired — was no different.

The stunning actress, 48, walked the red carpet in a glittering grey-blue silver gown featuring large floral designs and a dramatic train. She accessorized her sophisticated look with a matching chic purse. While in the country, the UNICEF supporter also pulled off casual chic as she visited with Syrian refugees. The mother of daughter Valentina was also there to raise funds through Gucci's Chime for Change.

Salma wowed in silver while promoting The Prophet in Beirut on Monday Photo: Getty Images

Salma's star power came into focus during her 2002 role as artist Frida Kahlo in Frida — a film which she also produced— earning her an Oscar nomination, along with worldwide recognition for her authentic sense in craft and style. She later moved on to executive produce the popular television show Ugly Betty.

Wearing a spring-inspired dress in Lebanon on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The Mexican-born beauty, who in 2009 wed Francois-Henri Pinault — a fashion industry mogul who serves as CEO of the luxury and retail group Kering — tends to favor gowns with a body conscious silhouette and a dramatic hemline, often donning strapless numbers that highlight her voluptuous (and enviable) figure.

Salma dazzled at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards Photo: Getty Images

The talented actress and mom has a natural ease when it comes to style but also enjoys the perks of being married to a man mutually interested in the process. “Having someone who appreciates fashion makes you excited about getting dressed," she told The New York Times in 2011. "I think that if I was with someone else I wouldn’t enjoy it as much.”

Salma and her husband at the 2012 Goya Cinema Awards Photo: Getty Images

The power couple have become a regular fixture at European fashion shows and no doubt are treated to first dibs on runway looks from the luxury houses within Kering , which includes brands like Gucci, Stella McCartney and Balenciaga. However, the actress has revealed she still shops retail for her luxury wardrobe, despite her husband’s pull with some of the world’s most exclusive designers, among which is her personal favorite, Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.

“[Francois-Henri] still pays for it, so I feel always like I can’t just go and take anything I want,” Salma shared in an interview with the Telegraph.

The acclaimed star donned a baby blue beret for Milan Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

The star also does not work with a stylist and admits to indulging in loungewear during the weekends. “I walk around in my pajamas," she told the Edit. "Sometimes I’ll make an effort, but a lot of the time I’m just shameless. Comfortably shameless.”

While incredibly endearing, we find it hard to picture Salma as anything but stunning, even in her pajamas, and we can’t wait to see more formal looks on the brunette beauty.

Click below to see our gallery of Salma’s best red carpet looks:





2011 Premiere of Midnight in Paris at the Cannes Film Festival Photo: Getty Images