It was the biggest night in fashion as the stars made their way down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute gala in New York City on Monday night. Wearing everything from sheer ensembles and wild headpieces to over-the-top gowns, Hollywood's A-listers dazzled in designer duds at the glamorous event.

Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyonce all took on this year's theme of China: Through The Looking Glass, each wearing their own stunning and jaw-dropping design interpretation.

Known for her polarizing Givenchy gown that covered her pregnant belly in 2013, Kim showed off her curves this year in a silver and mostly nude Roberto Cavalli dress that featured crystals and a long white feather train. "Tonight's inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala," Kim wrote on her Instagram. "I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!"

Shortly after Kim's arrival with husband Kanye West in tow, Rihanna made an incredibly grand entrance in an embroidered yellow robe featuring fur trim and a train so long, multiple handlers had to help her. The 27-year-old songstress paired the outfit with sparkly heels and a gold headpiece.

Speaking of headpieces, Sarah Jessica Parker's whole look was about her headwear for the evening. The fashionista donned an elaborate red and white headdress by Philip Treacy and wore a black satin one-shouldered gown with beautiful embroidery and embellished with flowers, which was designed in collaboration with H&M.

As for if her fashionable twin daughters Marion and Tabitha helped her get ready, she shared with HELLO!, "No, they were in school." Ivanka Trump's daughter certainly gave her opinion on her mom's custom blue and white Prabal Gurung gown. "She thought I looked like Elsa," Ivanka told HELLO! on the carpet.

Although she was last, Beyonce was certainly not least as she closed out the red carpet and stole the show in an almost-naked Givenchy ensemble that even had husband Jay-Z's jaw dropping. The completely sheer gown showed off her ample assets and was only covered by strategically placed colorful jewels. And to make sure everyone got a good look at every detail of the gown, the 33-year-old wore her hair in a super high pony tail.

Other stand out moments of the night included Katie Holmes showing off a super short bob reminiscent of one she sported in 2007 while George Clooney and Amal shared laughs with fellow lovebirds Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. Jennifer Lopez took a note from Kim and Beyonce and wore a racy red Versace gown and Cara Delevingne rocked fake body art done by famed tattoo artist Bang Bang as part of her look.

Click on the picture below for more of the top looks from the night:

