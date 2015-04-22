Newly-minted presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hit the ground running in New Hampshire on Monday, meeting local townsfolk, business owners and even an adorable baby. The former U.S. Secretary of State held her first major political event on the East Coast and certainly dressed for the springtime occasion in a chic baby blue dress coat, black slacks, black booties, and a few gold chain accessories.

Photos: Getty Images

The politician, 67, was all smiles as she spoke with members of the media after a roundtable discussion with employees of Whitney Brothers, an educational furniture manufacturer. During her time there, Hillary expressed her disappointment that the majority of the Whitney Brothers' machinery was made oversees.

“How do we get back to basic production again?” Clinton asked. “How do we return to our lead in manufacturing? Why aren’t we producing those machines? What do we need to do to do jumpstart advanced manufacturing in our country?"

Photos: Getty Images

On a lighter note, She also made time to check out the treats (and greet the staff) at Kristin's Bistro and Bakery, as well as acquaint herself with a customer's sweet baby. Displaying her bubbly side, the grandmother to Charlotte was seen laughing with supporters, embracing fans and even posing for a few pictures.

Photos: Getty Images

Last week, after announcing her candidacy, Hillary made her way to Iowa, which she called an "incredible trip" in a letter to supporters. "I sat down with Iowans and asked them what they really cared about, and heard about their hopes for the future," she wrote. "It was just honest conversation and a whole lot of coffee."

Photo: Getty Images