Victoria Beckham, January Jones and more dazzle at Burberry fashion show

With so many celebrities in attendance at Burberry's London In L.A. fashion show on Thursday, the festive event could have rivaled the Oscars. Stars like January Jones, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Aaron Paul and the Beckham family sat front row at the event, held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Everyone was dressed in their best for the brand's elaborate show, which featured men dressed in traditional British royal guard uniforms. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wowed in a multicolored mini-dress with a plunging neckline alongside her beau Jason Statham, who wore a dark blue suit and white shirt.

Photo: Getty Images

Another leggy blonde, Cara Delevingne, rocked the mini-dress look as well, wearing a black and gold blazer-style frock that she paired with caged leather booties. The supermodel opted not to walk the runway and instead watched from the sidelines as model Jourdan Dunn opened the show. She later took time to pose with Victoria and David Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn, who attended with all of his siblings sitting front row next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Photo: Getty Images



And it was mom's day out for a slew of other starlets. Mila Kunis showed off her post-baby body in skinny jeans and a flowy grey long-sleeve blouse while Rose Byrne was even more daring in a see-through dress. January Jones donned a more casual chic outfit that included a patterned shin-length skirt, white T-shirt and cream leather jacket, while Kate Beckinsale rocked a fancy, shiny black-scaled dress. And mom-to-be Jamie King was a vision in blue as she showed off her best accessory under her sheer dress — her baby bump.

Photo: Getty Images



But it wasn't just the ladies who looked stunning at the event. Aaron Paul, Ryan Seacrest, Adrian Grenier and James Corden all looked dapper in their suits.

Photo: Getty Images



The British brand also welcomed some if its own natives including Ellie Goulding and Suki Waterhouse, who watched on as fellow Brit and supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the show in style with Elton John giving her a round of applause.

Photo: Getty Images



Burberry's LA store actually opened in November 2014, but the celebration clearly came months later.

For more photos of the star-studded show, click on the picture below:

Photo: Getty Images