Victoria Beckham spends day shopping with 'best friend' daughter Harper

Earlier this week, Harper Beckham got to enjoy a sweet treat with dad David, but on Tuesday, it was a girl’s day out with mom Victoria for the 3-year-old. Victoria brought her daughter and youngest child to her fashion launch at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

In an adorable Instagram photo, the designer walked through the crowd with Harper, who had her long locks in pigtail braids and a white dress. Victoria herself showed off her legs in a red mini-dress from her collection with matching heels. She captioned the picture, “I’m with my best friend today @Barneysofficial LA!! Fun day out for the girls!!”

I'm With my best friend today at @Barneysnyofficial LA!! Fun day out for the girls!! X vb #BNYxVB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 14, 2015 at 4:15pm PDT



Also along for the fun-filled day was Harper’s favorite My Little Pony. The mother of four, who celebrates her 41 st birthday on Friday, shared the snap of her in the dressing room surrounded by the toys. “Dressing room chronicles with my little pony,” she wrote to her 3.9 million followers.

Dressing room chronicles with my little pony @Barneysnyofficial! x vb #BNYxVB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 14, 2015 at 5:31pm PDT



Aside from bringing her little best friend to the fete, Victoria and David hosted a dinner later at Fred's that brought out some of her other friends. Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria and Kate Beckinsale showed off their bodies in figure-hugging outfits while the host slipped into a short-sleeved white number. Rose Byrne, Rachel Zoe with husband Rodger Berman and James Corden with wife Julia Carey attended as well.

Fun dinner @Barneysnyofficial last night! x vb @EvaLongoria x A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 15, 2015 at 10:15am PDT







The Beckham clan has been enjoying some time in sunny Los Angeles over the Easter break. Brooklyn, 16, made his way to the Coachella music festival over the weekend to which his mother couldn’t help but share a picture of his exhaustion.