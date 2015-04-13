It was a fashion show for all ages on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Bella Thorne wowed on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet, where Hollywood A-listers mingled with teen stars and supermodels and everything in between.

Photo: Getty Images

The show itself featured a spectrum of talent, with comedian Amy Schumer hosting and appearances from the industry's finest, including Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Cooper and of course, Shailene Woodley, who walked away with the "Best Female Performance" honor and the show's "Trailbazer" Award. The Fault In Our Stars received numerous awards throughout the evening, most notably "Movie of the Year."

Photo: Getty Images

The laid back show, which differs from its more serious peers (such as the Oscars), dedicated several golden popcorn trophies to the more amusing moments in cinema: Jennifer Lopez accepted an award for “Best Scared-as-S**t Moment" for her thriller The Boy Next Door, while the "Best Shirtless Performance" went to Zac Efron for his fine work in Neighbors.

The evening's fashion matched the tone of the show, with stars opting for laid back looks or donning more adventurous, risk-taking ensembles they couldn't whip out for more traditional events like the Golden Globes. That means sparkle, jumpsuits, and some high mini-skirts.

