Google Image Search created thanks to Jennifer Lopez and her Versace dress

Kim Kardashian may have aspired to break the Internet, but Jennifer Lopez created it. It was recently revealed in an essay on Project Syndicate that JLo was one of the main reasons Google Image Search was created after the public couldn't stop searching for her green palm-printed plunging neckline Versace dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez in her infamous Versace gown Photo: Getty Images

“People wanted more than just text,” Google’s executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote in the post. “This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

WHO KNEW!! #googleimages #onepersoncanchangetheworld #onedresscanchangetheworld #jloxversace = history #positivechange #funfacts LOL A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2015 at 1:59pm PDT



After hearing the news, Jennifer Instagrammed a picture of her infamous look, writing, “WHO KNEW!! #onepersoncanchangetheworld #onedresscanchangetheworld #jlo+versace=history #positivechange #funfacts LOL.”

Elizabeth Hurley's Versace dress is one of the most popular of all time Photo: Getty Images

At the time, the dress garnered so much attention it was compared to Elizabeth Hurley's black Versace dress with safety pins, solidifying the brand a household name. In a 2008 poll by Debenhams, published in the Daily Telegraph, the American Idol judge's dress was voted the fifth most iconic dress of all time and is currently on display at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

JLo's dress now hangs in the Grammy museum Photo: Getty Images

The now 45-year-old attended the 2000 Grammys with her boyfriend at the time P. Diddy. When actor David Duchovny presented the award with her for Best R&B Album he said, "This is the first time in five or six years that I'm sure that nobody is looking at me."

David joked about JLo's daring dress at the 2000 Grammys Photo: Getty Images

To this day, the mom-of-two makes major fashion statements on a regular basis like her red Donna Karan runway piece she wore to the 2014 Billboard Music Awards or her nude-colored Zuhair Murad dress she wore to the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. Once again, her co-presenter Jeremy Renner at this year's Golden Globes was pleasantly distracted from her "globes."

Jennifer was a vision in this Zuhair Murad dress in 2013 Photo: Getty Images