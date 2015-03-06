Those stepsisters must surely be jealous: Cinderella just keeps winning in the fashion realm. Lily James, the star of Disney's new live-action fairy tale, wowed on the red carpet at her film's premiere in Mexico City on Thursday evening.

The British actress, 25, opted for a bejeweled floor-length gown by Prada, paired with soft pink lipstick and effortlessly elegant updo. The blonde beauty posed for photographs alongside her handsome co-star (and Prince Charming) Richard Madden, whom you might recognize from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.





Earlier this week, the Downton Abbey star looked like a true princess at the Cinderella premiere in Hollywood. Lily wore a silver and blue Elie Saab Haute Couture tulle dress that was decorated with embroidered flowers and featured sheer sleeves and a structured bodice. She paired the outfit with stunning jewelry from Kwiat, adding even more sparkle to the night.

It seems like Lily is willing to suffer just a tiny bit for her style. She revealed that she had difficulty eating solid foods while wearing a corset necessary for her movie scenes.

"When [the corset] was on we would be on continuous days so we wouldn't stop for lunch ... you'd be sort of eating on the move," she told E! News. "In that case, I couldn't untie the corset. So if you ate food it didn't really digest properly and I'd be burping all afternoon in [Richard Madden]'s face, and it was just really sort of unpleasant. I'd have soup so that I could still eat but it wouldn't get stuck."

But don't get the wrong idea! Lily certainly isn't trying to promote unhealthy eating.

"I think it's so important to be healthy and confident and natural," she continued. "And not put too much stress on trying to be thin—I don't get the thin, thin thing at all. I'm actually finding it really hard not to eat right now."

A fashionista with an appetite? That's something we can toast to!