David Beckham's latest H&M campaign: Go behind the scenes of the shoot

We've all been in love with David Beckham's modeling career, especially the one involving his underwear. But now we get to the see a behind-the-scenes peek of his latest shoot with H&M.

Photo: H&M

The video for his latest campaign shows a suave Beckham in a black leather jacket, pants and later reveals his grey top. In the actual commercial, the 39-year-old plays it cool and serious during an intense game of pool, but off-camera the soccer hunk shows his lighthearted side, smiling and laughing with the video director, Marc Foster.

Photo: H&M

David has been a longtime fan of the brand, modeling frequently for them over the years. "I am thrilled to continue and extend my collaboration with H&M by selecting my favorite pieces from this Spring's Modern Essentials collection," said David in a statement. "Each piece is a new wardrobe classic that will update every man's spring wardrobe with great style. Marc Foster is one of my favorite directors — I can't wait to reveal the new campaign with H&M."



As much as David is a fan of the retail giant, so to is Foster of the athlete. "Most of us are familiar with David's innate sense of style and design," said Foster, best known for directing Quantum of Solace . "However, it was his acute eye for cinematic storytelling that struck me during the filming of this campaign."

The new edit, as well as David's latest Bodywear collection, will be available at H&M on March 5.

Click on the picture below for more behind-the-scenes photos:



