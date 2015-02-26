It may have been raining on the Academy Awards' red carpet, but that didn't stop some of Hollywood's starlets from shinning in some of the best fashion moments of the year. While everyone was caught a bit off guard by the sudden rainstorm in perpetually sunny Los Angeles, nothing could deter the attention from the stunning parade of gowns outside the Dolby Theater.

Naomi Watts rocked the simple hair trend with loose waves Photo: Getty Image

Oscar nominees Reese Witherspoon and Julianne Moore lead the black and white trend in their custom creations, while actresses Cate Blanchett and Margot Robbie proved that black dresses with statement necklaces was another hot style.

Reese Witherspoon stunned in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images

Basic hues may have been the prominent fashion choice for this year's awards, but there was also quite a bit of color. Emma Stone dazzled in shades of yellow, Rosamund Pike showed off her incredible body in a stunning red gown and America Ferrara stood out in green. The always-unique Lady Gaga walked confidently with a daring silver gown complete with red gloves.

