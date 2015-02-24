Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell light up Burberry show

The Burberry Prorsum autumn/winter 2015 show at London Fashion Week brought out the industry's biggest and brightest stars, both backstage and in the front row. The Monday event was attended by the likes of fashion veterans such as Naomi Campbell, as well as young budding supermodels like Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Lily Donaldson.

Of course, Hollywood was also in attendance. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and musician Sam Smith took in the luxury brand's catwalk, sitting alongside fashion royalty such as iconic photographer Mario Testino and supermodel Kate Moss.

Although none of these bold-faced names were walking the runway, they proved that there's just as much of a fashion show with celebrity arrivals as there is on the catwalk. Kate embodied her effortless chic look in all black ensemble featuring a swinging fringed cape, while Naomi stayed true to her diva style with a fluffy white jacket and metallic embellished pencil skirt.

Cara and Jourdan, for their part, kept it fun and young in leather jackets and a bit of skin showing (Cara in a miniskirt, while Jourdan opted for a crop-top).

