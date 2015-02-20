Kendall Jenner struts several runways at New York Fashion Week

Forget Keeping up with the Kardashians, it’s all about keeping up with Kendall Jenner. The reality-TV star turned model has been busy modeling in multiple New York Fashion Week shows.

Kendall Jenner stuns in an Oscar de la Renta gown Photo: Getty Images

The 19-year-old walked in no less than three runway shows Tuesday for big names like Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs. If that wasn’t enough for the fashionista, Kendall also walked in three other shows in the days before including Alexander Wang, Diane Von Furstenberg and Donna Karan.

Proving she can keep up with some of the best supermodels in the industry, the sister of Kim Kardashian rocked a variety of looks, from a classic deep purple ball gown to an edgy military ensemble. But it wasn’t just her stunning looks that turned heads — the 5’10 brunette beauty’s celebrity friends garnered a lot of attention as well.

Kendall shows off her edgy side in a modern military look at the Marc by Marc Jacobs show Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift arrived at the Oscar de la Renta show in a red sleeveless dress by the designer. Along with the pop-star was gal pal Karlie Kloss, who took a break from her own runway appearances to cheer on Kendall from the front row. Famed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe also showed their support by attending the show.

Friends Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss show up to support pal Kendall Photo: Getty Images

Kendall’s famous family members are also clearly proud of her accomplishments. Many took to Twitter to show off pictures and words of encouragement to the popular model. Mom Kris Jenner wrote, “Elegant! Sophisticated! @KendallJenner walking for#OscarDeLaRenta!!! Congratulations @petercopping!@oscarprgirl #NYFW #superstar #proudmama.” Kourtney Kardashian posted multiple Instagram posts of her baby sis strutting down the catwalk.

Kendall leads the pack of models at the Diane Von Furstenberg show at New York Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

Kendall’s whirlwind appearances at New York Fashion Week comes just one year after her very first runway show. It was at the Marc Jacobs show last year that Kendall drummed up publicity after wearing some eye-catching outfits. Since then the star has walked in both Paris and Milan Fashion Week and posed for Vogue, Love magazine and Allure to name a few.

With no sign of slowing down, it will be even harder to keep up with this Jenner!

Click below for all of her fashion week looks: