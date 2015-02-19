You'd never guess that Blake Lively had given birth just weeks ago as she stepped out in a stunning ensemble for the Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night.

Blake Lively arrived at the St. Regis in New York for the Marchesa fashion show Photo: Getty Images

The new mom looked like her stylish self in an A-line skirt with a bold hummingbird print, which she paired with a black coat and bright yellow heels. Though her equally fashionable husband Ryan Reynolds stayed at home, Blake enjoyed a front row seat next to Anna Wintour and even took to Instagram to gush about the new line.

"Turns out it's not appropriate to drool at a fashion show. I'm in awe of [designers] Georgina & Keren," she wrote. And her love for the brand is widely known; her wedding gown was custom made by the brand for her 2012 nuptials.

The new mom shared a front row seat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the show Photo: Instagram

Like many other designers this season, Marchesa showed off its version of the fringe trend this season with supermodel Karolina Kurkova wearing a black fringe dress embroidered with poppies around the neck. They also included '20s and '30s silhouettes into their line, a style we've seen Blake rock numerous times.

Supermodel Karolina Kurkova showed off her enviable figure on the Marchesa catwalk Photo: Getty Images

Though the 27-year-old has yet to release a photo or even the name of her daughter, she has debuted her incredible post-baby body. Last week she made her first public appearance since giving birth at the Gabriela Cadena show. The Gossip Girl star showed off her flat tummy in a tight black and white dress with a plunging neckline and two front zippers. She added a pop of color with her yellow clutch.

Debuting her post-baby body, Blake stunned in a figure-hugging dress at a fashion show on February 12 Photo: Getty Images

And the starlet has no problem sharing her keen fashion and decorating sense with the world. She recently launched her lifestyle brand Preserve, where Blake shares her favorite artists, recipes, jewelry, clothing and more. Some are even saying the actress could be the next Martha Stewart, who happens to be a personal friend of Blake's.