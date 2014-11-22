The week's best royal style: Queen Elizabeth, Duchess Kate and more

The weather is starting to turn a bit chilly, which means our favorite royals are breaking out their finest winter wear and dark-colored ensembles.

Duchess Kate hosted a charity event at her Kensington Palace home in a blue Jenny Packham skirt paired with a black polka dot top from Hobbs, while Queen Elizabeth braved the outdoors in an elegant pale grey coat and matching hat as she and Prince Philip visited RAF Lossiemouth.

As for Queen Letizia, her wardrobe never disappoints: the Spanish royal wore a sophisticated red midi-dress with three quarter length sleeves during a conference on nutrition.

