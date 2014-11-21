David and Victoria Beckham go matchy-matchy for a rare night out

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most glamorous couples in the world but they are more likely to spend a night in with the kids in front of the TV than a fancy night on the town. So when they do manage to get out, they do it in style.

The pair donned matching dark jeans and slim-lined coats for the launch of Another Man Magazine in London on Thursday night. Victoria's jeans were fashionably ripped and worn with a silk white blouse and stiletto black boots.

The celebrity power couple mingled with fashion's A-list, including Kate Moss and her husband Jamie Hince, Alexa Chung and a pregnant Liv Tyler at the event which was hosted by David himself. The star-studded party also included Paul McCartney, his wife Nancy Shevell, and Paul’s photographer daughter Mary.

It has been a rare week of glitzy events for the former Spice Girl, who attended the Global Gift Gala on Monday with close friend Eva Longoria and then she launched her new fashion collection at a fancy reception in a posh (of course!) store in Manchester.