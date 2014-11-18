Who says your bridal gown has to be white and poofy?

Plenty of celebrities have shunned the traditional wedding dress in lieu of something a little more unique and fun. As Solange Knowles, 28, proved this past weekend with her Stéphane Rolland jumpsuit and cape, bridal attire can be different and modern — and yet still classic.

In honor of Knowles' unusually chic outfit, HELLO! takes a look back at the best in alternative wedding style. From Keira Knightley to Marilyn Monroe, click on the image below to see which stars opted for something one of a kind on their big day: