From Calvin Klein to Burberry: 10 most iconic fashion campaigns

Whether they feature A-list celebrities or high-fashion supermodels, the most iconic fashion campaigns of the last 25 years are all about pushing boundaries.

Calvin Klein stretched the envelope when he paired a young Kate Moss with Mark Wahlberg during his Marky Mark years for a nearly-nude black-and-white campaign in 1992. And in 2010, Burberry transformed Emma Watson from witch-in-training Hermoine Granger to budding fashionista.

Over the years these fashion campaigns have marked many a turning point in both the industry's evolution and that of the familiar faces representing the brands.

Click on the photos below to see the top 10 most iconic fashion campaigns:



