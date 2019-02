Rita Ora has charmed the music and fashion industries alike in record time with her bold and quirky style. She's carved out a spot as a red carpet stunner who isn't afraid of a little color or trying out a new style.

Following the news that Rita has been confirmed as a judge on The Voice UK, we take a look back at some of the 23-year-old's boldest style moments.

Click on the photos below for more of Rita's best looks: