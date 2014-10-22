From her larger-than-life nuptials in May to practically every time she steps out on the streets of New York, it’s been a very fashionable year for Mrs. Kim Kardashian West.

The 34-year-old reality TV star star tied the knot with Kanye West in one of the year's most stylish celebrity weddings — but not before the “world’s most talked about couple” graced the cover of Vogue.

There’s no denying that North West’s famous mom has been stepping up her fashion A-game with help from her sartorially savvy husband. From attending Paris Fashion Week in avant-garde ensembles to walking red carpets in sleek, tailored looks, Kim’s recent ensembles have been more sophisticated and eye-catching than ever.

To celebrate her 34th birthday on October 21, click below for a look back at 34 of Kim's best looks of 2014: