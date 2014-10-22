On Monday, legendary fashion designer Oscar de la Renta passed away at the age of 82.

The world-renowned designer died from cancer, which he has been battling since 2006. "While our hearts are broken by the idea of life without Oscar, he is still very much us. Oscar's hard work, his intelligence and his love of life are at the heart of our company," a handwritten statement signed by the designer's stepdaughter and son-in-law Eliza and Alex Bolen read.

"All that we have done, and all that we will do, is informed by his values and his spirit. Through Oscar's example we know the way forward. We will make Oscar very proud of us by continuing in an even stronger way the work that Oscar loved so much."

Oscar de la Renta's final runway show featured florals and showcased the joys of spring through garden-inspired designs



The Dominican Republic-born designer began his career dressing Jackie Kennedy in the 1960s and went on to design a dress for Princess Diana, before creating dresses for much of Hollywood's elite. He also designed Amal Clooney's stunning bridal dress for her wedding to George Clooney, which appeared in his most recent bridal collection in New York.



De la Renta's final catwalk collection, which was to be his last before British designer Peter Copping took the helm of the fashion house, centered around florals and the joys of spring. The presentation took place at New York Fashion Week in September.



Oscar was born in 1932 to a wealthy family in the Dominican Republic. He learned his trade as an apprentice to Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga before working for Lanvin and Balmain in Paris. He then launched his own ready-to-wear label in New York in 1965.

He is survived by his wife Annette and his adopted son Moises, who is a designer at the house.

As a reminder of the impact he had on fashion and culture, celebrities immediately began sharing their favorite memories of the inspirational designer.

Click on the photos below to see tributes from Taylor Swift, Naomi Campbell, Vera Wang and more:



