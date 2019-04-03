Los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2019 ya fueron revelados y nos han dejado grandes sorpresas. La reina absoluta de las nominaciones fue Cardi B, con 21 menciones. La intérprete de I Like It obtuvo más nominaciones que ningún otro artista y figura en las ternas más importantes como Mejor Artista, Canción Top en Streaming y Artista Top en la Radio. Como si esto no fuera suficiente, la rapera de 26 años tiene dobles nominaciones en las categorías de Canción Top Hot 100, Canción Top en Ventas y Colaboración Top.

Cardi B lidera la lista de nominados con 21 menciones

La cantante, quien es madre de una pequeña llamada Kulture, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que expresa su sentir por las múltiples nominaciones. “Quiero agradecerles a todos. Recuerdo cuando lo único que quería era aparecer en el listado Hot 100 de Billboard”, indicó. Cardi agregó al video la siguiente descripción: “Tan orgullosa de mí misma. 21 nominaciones a los Premios Billboard. Para mí, el hecho de estar nominada es tan bueno como ganar”.

Cardi B podría hacer historia en la entrega el próximo 1 de mayo

Si la cantante gana en todas las categorías, quedará a la par de Garth Brooks, quien tiene en su haber 19 premios. Además, superaría a Adele y Usher, pues cada uno tiene 18 galardones. Hasta el momento, Taylor Swift continúa manteniendo el récord del mayor número de premios con un total de 23. ¡No te pierdas esta entrega! Los ganadores serán revelados el próximo 1 de mayo a las 8PM ET por NBC.

Estos son los nominados para los Premios Billboard:

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Kelly Clarkson será la presentadora de los premios el próximo 1 de mayo

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B Invasion of Privacy

Drake Scorpion

Post Malone Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion ?

Top Soundtrack:

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai Ella Mai

H.E.R. H.E.R.

Khalid American Teen

The Weeknd My Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion 17

Top Rap Album:

Cardi B Invasion of Privacy

Drake Scorpion

Post Malone Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion ?

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean Rearview Town

Kane Brown Kane Brown

Luke Combs This One’s For You

Dan + Shay Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album:

Dave Matthews Band Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons Origins

Mumford & Sons Delta

Panic! At This Disco Pray For The Wicked

Twenty One Pilots Trench

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny X 100PRE

J Balvin Vibras

Maluma F.A.M.E.

Ozuna Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Clean Bandit What Is Love?

David Guetta 7

Kygo Kids in Love

Major Lazer Major Lazer Essentials

The Chainsmokers Sick Boy

Top Christian Album:

Cory Asbury Reckless Love

Lauren Daigle Look Up Child

For King & Country Burn The Ships

Hillsong Worship There Is More

Zach Williams Chain Breaker

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne Unstoppable

Tori Kelly Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds Make Room

Top Hot 100 Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It

Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You

Post Malone Better Now

Travis Scott SICKO MODE

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It

Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams

Post Malone Better Now

Travis Scott SICKO MODE

XXXTentacion SAD!

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Drake In My Feelings

Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You

Travis Scott SICKO MODE

XXXTentacion SAD!

Top Selling Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It

Drake In My Feelings

Halsey Without Me

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Shallow

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You

Top Radio Song:

Khalid & Normani Love Lies

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You

Post Malone Better Now

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Meant to Be

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey The Middle

Top Collaboration:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It

Khalid & Normani Love Lies

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You

Marshmello & Bastille Happier

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign Psycho

Top R&B Song:

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo No Brainer

Ella Mai Boo’d Up

Ella Mai Trip

Khalid Better

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown Freaky Friday

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It

Drake In My Feelings

Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams

Post Malone Better Now

Travis Scott SICKO MODE

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown Heaven

Luke Combs She Got the Best of Me

Dan + Shay Speechless

Dan + Shay Tequila

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Meant to Be

Top Rock Song:

Foster The People Sit Next to Me

Imagine Dragons Natural

Imagine Dragons Whatever It Takes

Lovelytheband Broken

Panic! At The Disco High Hopes

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny ft. Drake Mia

Daddy Yankee Dura

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B Taki Taki

Nicky Jam & J Balvin X

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna Te Bote

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B Taki Taki

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa One Kiss

Marshmello & Bastille Happier

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone Jackie Chan

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey The Middle

Top Christian Song:

Cory Asbury Reckless Love

Lauren Daigle You Say

For King & Country Joy

Hillsong Worship Who You Say I Am

Tauren Wells Known

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney Your Great Name

Koryn Hawthorne Won’t He Do It

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin Never Alone

Jason Nelson Forever

Brian Courtney Wilson A Great Work