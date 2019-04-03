Los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2019 ya fueron revelados y nos han dejado grandes sorpresas. La reina absoluta de las nominaciones fue Cardi B, con 21 menciones. La intérprete de I Like It obtuvo más nominaciones que ningún otro artista y figura en las ternas más importantes como Mejor Artista, Canción Top en Streaming y Artista Top en la Radio. Como si esto no fuera suficiente, la rapera de 26 años tiene dobles nominaciones en las categorías de Canción Top Hot 100, Canción Top en Ventas y Colaboración Top.
Cardi B lidera la lista de nominados con 21 menciones
La cantante, quien es madre de una pequeña llamada Kulture, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que expresa su sentir por las múltiples nominaciones. “Quiero agradecerles a todos. Recuerdo cuando lo único que quería era aparecer en el listado Hot 100 de Billboard”, indicó. Cardi agregó al video la siguiente descripción: “Tan orgullosa de mí misma. 21 nominaciones a los Premios Billboard. Para mí, el hecho de estar nominada es tan bueno como ganar”.
Cardi B podría hacer historia en la entrega el próximo 1 de mayo
Si la cantante gana en todas las categorías, quedará a la par de Garth Brooks, quien tiene en su haber 19 premios. Además, superaría a Adele y Usher, pues cada uno tiene 18 galardones. Hasta el momento, Taylor Swift continúa manteniendo el récord del mayor número de premios con un total de 23. ¡No te pierdas esta entrega! Los ganadores serán revelados el próximo 1 de mayo a las 8PM ET por NBC.
Estos son los nominados para los Premios Billboard:
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
Top Female Artist
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Kelly Clarkson será la presentadora de los premios el próximo 1 de mayo
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist:
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Cardi B Invasion of Privacy
Drake Scorpion
Post Malone Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion ?
Top Soundtrack:
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album:
Ella Mai Ella Mai
H.E.R. H.E.R.
Khalid American Teen
The Weeknd My Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion 17
Top Rap Album:
Cardi B Invasion of Privacy
Drake Scorpion
Post Malone Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion ?
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean Rearview Town
Kane Brown Kane Brown
Luke Combs This One’s For You
Dan + Shay Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty
Top Rock Album:
Dave Matthews Band Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons Origins
Mumford & Sons Delta
Panic! At This Disco Pray For The Wicked
Twenty One Pilots Trench
Top Latin Album:
Anuel AA Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny X 100PRE
J Balvin Vibras
Maluma F.A.M.E.
Ozuna Aura
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Clean Bandit What Is Love?
David Guetta 7
Kygo Kids in Love
Major Lazer Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers Sick Boy
Top Christian Album:
Cory Asbury Reckless Love
Lauren Daigle Look Up Child
For King & Country Burn The Ships
Hillsong Worship There Is More
Zach Williams Chain Breaker
Top Gospel Album:
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne Unstoppable
Tori Kelly Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds Make Room
Top Hot 100 Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It
Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You
Post Malone Better Now
Travis Scott SICKO MODE
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It
Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams
Post Malone Better Now
Travis Scott SICKO MODE
XXXTentacion SAD!
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Drake In My Feelings
Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You
Travis Scott SICKO MODE
XXXTentacion SAD!
Top Selling Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It
Drake In My Feelings
Halsey Without Me
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Shallow
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You
Top Radio Song:
Khalid & Normani Love Lies
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You
Post Malone Better Now
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Meant to Be
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey The Middle
Top Collaboration:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It
Khalid & Normani Love Lies
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Girls Like You
Marshmello & Bastille Happier
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign Psycho
Top R&B Song:
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo No Brainer
Ella Mai Boo’d Up
Ella Mai Trip
Khalid Better
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown Freaky Friday
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It
Drake In My Feelings
Juice Wrld Lucid Dreams
Post Malone Better Now
Travis Scott SICKO MODE
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown Heaven
Luke Combs She Got the Best of Me
Dan + Shay Speechless
Dan + Shay Tequila
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Meant to Be
Top Rock Song:
Foster The People Sit Next to Me
Imagine Dragons Natural
Imagine Dragons Whatever It Takes
Lovelytheband Broken
Panic! At The Disco High Hopes
Top Latin Song:
Bad Bunny ft. Drake Mia
Daddy Yankee Dura
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B Taki Taki
Nicky Jam & J Balvin X
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna Te Bote
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B Taki Taki
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa One Kiss
Marshmello & Bastille Happier
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone Jackie Chan
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey The Middle
Top Christian Song:
Cory Asbury Reckless Love
Lauren Daigle You Say
For King & Country Joy
Hillsong Worship Who You Say I Am
Tauren Wells Known
Top Gospel Song:
Todd Dulaney Your Great Name
Koryn Hawthorne Won’t He Do It
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin Never Alone
Jason Nelson Forever
Brian Courtney Wilson A Great Work