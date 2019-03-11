In case you missed it, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged! The former Yankees baseball player popped the question over the weekend while the two were away on an island vacation. As expected, it was very ~romantic~. Besides the ultra-luxe diamond ring (reportedly worth between $1M and $5M) and the couple's suite that featured the sweetest decor, another detail that you may have missed from all the engagement coverage is Jennifer's bikini bod. Spoiler alert: It's perfect.

On Saturday (March 9), Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez Photo: Instagram/jlo

Before sharing the happy engagement news and the picture seen 'round the world (please see above), Jennifer posted another picture of her and Alex enjoying some beautiful beach weather. "#beachbums," she captioned the sweet photo of the couple.

MORE: Why the $1M+ sparkler A-Rod gave JLo eclipses all her past engagement rings

The picture (please see below) features Alex staring into your soul the camera and more importantly, JLo wearing a sultry green two-piece bikini paired with oversized shades. The 49-year-old actress seems to be ready to walk down the aisle.

Before sharing the happy news with their fans, Jennifer posted a sultry photo of her and Alex enjoying the beach Photo: Instagram/Jlo

The couple previously gave up sugar and carbs for ten days, encouraging fans to join them on their quest to health. If this is any indication of what's to come, expect more health challenges in the days leading up to their wedding.

And besides rock hard bodies, expect the wedding to be ~emotional~. Before popping the question, Alex shared his definition of what a soulmate is. "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you," he wrote. "No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

Swoon.