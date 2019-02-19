We look forward to the Oscars all year round. Watching the movies in anticipation and spotting celebrities at lavish events is all part of the fanfare. However, the most fun is guessing who will win what cateogory!

Will Rami Malek win the best actor in a leading role Oscar or will Bradley Cooper take it away? And what about Lady Gaga and Yalitza Aparicio going head to head?

We're sure you’ve made your own list of who should have been nominated and was not, who will be the winner, the runner-up and who should just not even bother showing up! See are our top predictions below and compare your notes!