The Internet deserves its own Oscar after Sunday night’s award show. The 2016 Academy Awards brought us a slew of memorable moments, which were then generated into amazing, viral GIFs. From Kate Winslet’s girl scouts purchase to Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay’s friendship, we’ve rounded up the best Oscar GIFs.

Host Chris Rock brought the LOLs early on in his monologue speech poking fun at the lack of diversity surrounding this year’s award show.

Yup, stars are just like us, they like to snack (even if it is at a star-studded, black tie event). Nominee Kate Winslet purchased a box of Girl Scout cookies during an unexpected moment at the show.

That time the stars of Hollywood were graced by the presence of droids from a galaxy, far, far away. The Force Awakens stars, C3PO, R2-D2, and BB8, rolled on to the award show stage bringing joy to audience goers (cough cough, Jacob Tremblay).

Jacob and his Oscar winning co-star Brie Larson also gave viewers at home serious friendship goals. From their high-fives to their epic selfies.

And another…because we really want in on this squad.

Lady Gaga’s powerful performance of “Til It Happens to You,' which she performed with sexual assault survivors brought the star-studded crowd to their feet and left Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams in tears.

Cue the awes. Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander kissed her boyfriend Michael Fassbender before taking to the stage to collect her first Oscar award.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so this GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio FINALLY winning his first Oscar must be worth tenfold. The Revenant actor couldn’t contain his joy onstage, while receiving a standing ovation. In his acceptance speech he noted, “I do not take tonight for granted.”

Kate Winslet could not have looked prouder as she watched her Titanic co-star claim his long awaited gold statue on Sunday.

Let us not forget that time when the star of The Revenant made an appearance at the Oscars – and no, we’re not talking about Leo!

And while technically this happened before showtime, we couldn’t resist Charlize Theron speaking the truth of her favorite part of the Oscars.