Oscars 2016: Newly married Liberty Ross wears wedding dress for Oscars party

Liberty Ross chose to wear an extra special dress for the Oscars parties on Sunday night. The newly married model stepped out in the same beautiful gown she wore to wed her beau Jimmy Lovine earlier this month.

The 37-year-old looked stunning in the ivory satin gown as she posed up on the arm of her new husband at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Photo: Getty Images

Liberty had altered the dress slightly, pulling part of the straps to midway down her arms. The star looked radiant at the Hollywood event, sporting a newlywed glow. She paired her stunning dress with a black clutch, statement diamond earrings and a slicked-back updo parted in the middle. Liberty and Jimmy tied the knot at their home in Malibu, California.

Photo: Getty Images

They reportedly invited around 300 of their friends and family to their big day, complete with a skywriting plane that spelled out their initials "J <3 L" in the sky. Guests were reportedly encouraged to wear red.



TMZ reports that the couple said their vows on the beach outside their home, and Liberty threw a gigantic garland into the ocean after their nuptials.