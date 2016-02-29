Oscars 2016: Olivia Wilde reveals 1-year-old son Otis is a big Beyoncé fan

Is Oliva Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' son Otis the youngest member of the BeyHive? On the red carpet at the 2016 Oscars, Vinyl actress Olivia told Live! With Kelly and Michael’s Michael Strahan that the 1-year-old is a big fan of Beyoncé.

Olivia's 1-year-old son Otis is obsessed with Beyoncé, right Photo: Getty Images

“He has a strong, healthy obsession with Beyoncé right now, which we’re supporting,” said the Valentino-clad actress.

Olivia, 31, and fiancé Jason left their little guy at home to have a special date on Hollywood's biggest night. The adorable couple walked the red carpet hand in hand and gushed over their son when asked my reporters. They weren't the only couple heating up the awards show. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe and Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber also gave us major #relationship goals.

Good dudes. #fambam Una foto publicada por Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) el 9 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:30 PST

Olivia had her longtime love and fiancé by her side on Hollywood’s biggest night. The couple recently celebrated Valentine’s Day in Toronto, where the Horrible Bosses actor – who currently stars in the drama Race – showed off his athletic skills on the court in the All-Star Celebrity Game during the NBA All-Star weekend.