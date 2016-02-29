Fashion fans did a double take as they spotted Reese Witherspoon on the Oscars 2016 red carpet in a deep purple gown.



Just minutes earlier, they'd seen Tina Fey swish by in a remarkably similar dress.

Tina Fey, left, and Reese Witherspoon wore similar gowns Photo: Getty Images

In almost exactly the same hue, both gowns were strapless, cinched in at the waist and had fishtail detail.

Tina paired hers with a statement, bejewelled necklace and a sleek updo, while Reese topped her look off with silver diamond cuffs and slicked-back hair.

We think both stars rocked the look, but who do you think wore it best? Let us know by tweeting us at @hellomagus!