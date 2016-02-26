Eddie Redmayne, Cate Blanchett and more A-listers read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel returned with a new installment of his celebrity “Mean Tweets,” movie edition. The segment features A-list celebrities reading nasty tweets about themselves.

George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne, Patricia Arquette, Jessica Chastain, Zach Galifianakis and Taraji P. Henson are just a few of the movie stars in the hilarious new video.

Photo: YouTube

Academy Award winning actor Christoph Waltz opened up the clip reading, "I have no idea who Christoph Waltz is, but he's pretty f--king boring, so I am probably not going to bother finding out."

A tweeter also had a few things to say about Best Actor nominee Eddie Redmayne. He read, “Eddie Redmayne looks like someone tried to erase his nose, but couldn’t completely. I also think he looks perpetually dehydrated.” The Danish Girl actor surprisingly agreed saying, “I am! I’m really thirsty.”

Meanwhile Susan Sarandon had the perfect response to her haters. After reading, "Tired of Susan Sarandon having her big fat saggy boobs in my face," the actress told the camera, "Ohh you wish."

From pointing fun at their looks including Cate Blanchett’s and Emily Blunt’s to George Clooney’s relationship with his wife Amal, see how the celebrity victims reacted to their harsh Twitter messages.

