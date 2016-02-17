Introducing the cutest new actor in Hollywood, 9-year-old Jacob Tremblay. The young star has proved to be one of the biggest names throughout 2016 awards season, not only for his many nominations for his role as Jack in Room, but also for his new famous friends.

The adorable young boy has given fans a glimpse into his new found fame on Instagram, and it appears he still gets star struck when coming face to face with his idols at industry awards shows – including meeting Leonardo DiCaprio at Saturday's SAG Awards.

"This just happened!!! I finally met #leonardodicaprio #sagawards," Jacob captioned a snap of them together, with both Jacob and his hero looking dapper in black tuxedo jackets and bow ties.

The up-and-coming star also mingled with "fellow Canadian" Rachel McAdams at the awards, while his recent red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes saw him win over the likes of Steven Spielberg, Chris Evans and Oscar Isaac.

Jacob's parents aren't letting his success go to his head though, and have ensured he's still like any other child – which includes doing his homework. The talented youngster shared his "kid problems" with his 50,000 Instagram followers, with a photo of himself concentrating on his school work as he sits cross-legged on a bed.

"#Oscars presenters still have to do their homework!!! #kidproblems #spelling," Jacob wrote.

Jacob appears to have a promising acting career ahead of him and received the Best Young Actor/ Actress award at the Critics' Choice Awards in January. The youngster had the audience in the palm of his hand as he delivered the sweetest acceptance speech of the night.

"This is super cool, this is the best day of my life," the young Canadian actor said. "I first want to say thank you to all the critics who voted for me. It must be a super hard vote because of all the other great actors in this category."



Jacob went on to thank the cast and crew of Room, saying; "I think that us working together made this movie come true and this award doesn't just go to me for that, it goes to all of you guys too.

"I just want to thank my parents. I love them very much," he added, before revealing he would be keeping his new trophy in pride of place in his bedroom – on a shelf right next to his Millennium Falcon.