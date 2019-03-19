¡Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! How 'Selena' the film forever marked Jennifer Lopez's life

View Galleries
-
José Canseco’s ex Jessica addresses claims of relations with JLo's fiance A-Rod
Just when Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ready to take the plunge and say yes for life, a rumor has emerged that calls Alex's fidelity into...
-
What will JLo's wedding dress look like? A look back at all of Jennifer's bride-inspired gowns
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement - their story in pics!
-
Jennifer Lopez is springing into a new season with her latest hairstyle
Jennifer Lopez went for an au naturel look for her latest gym session! The 49-year-old songstress was spotted leaving the gym in on Wednesday, March...
-
Alex Rodriguez filmed a BTS for his first Oscars with Jennifer Lopez
The date February 24 will remain unforgettable for Alex Rodriguez - we may be going out on a limb here, but it may have marked his life. With the help...